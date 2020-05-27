skip navigation

USA Hockey Set To Reveal Annual Award Winners for 2019-20 Beginning June 1

By USA Hockey, 05/27/20, 12:45PM MDT

Honorees will be revealed via USAHockey.com and USA Hockey's social media channels

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Every year USA Hockey honors exceptional individuals who have positively impacted the organization and sport overall. This year's major award recipients for the 2019-20 season will be revealed, each day, from June 1 through June 13. 

Capped off with its most prestigious volunteer honor in the Wm. Thayer Tutt Award on Saturday, June 13, award recipients will be revealed at 12 p.m. ET each day via USAHockey.com and USA Hockey's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts. 

Click here for award information and lists of previous winners. 

Reveal Date Award Award Recipient
Mon., June 1 Adult Player of the Year
presented by Labatt Blue
Tue., June 2 Bob Allen Women's Player of the Year
Wed., June 3 Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year
presented by Bauer Hockey
Thu., June 4 Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year
Fri., June 5 Jim Johannson College Player of the Year
presented by Bauer Hockey
Sat., June 6 Disabled Athlete of the Year
Sun., June 7 Excellence in Safety Award
presented by K&K Insurance
Mon., June 8 John Beadle Adult Member of the Year
presented by Labatt Blue
Tue., June 9 Chet Stewart Award
Wed., June 10 Walter Yaciuk Award
Thu., June 11 Bob Johnson Award
presented by Nike
Fri., June 12 Distinguished Achievement Award
Sat., June 13 Wm. Thayer Tutt Award

