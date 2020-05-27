USA Hockey Set To Reveal Annual Award Winners for 2019-20 Beginning June 1

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Every year USA Hockey honors exceptional individuals who have positively impacted the organization and sport overall. This year's major award recipients for the 2019-20 season will be revealed, each day, from June 1 through June 13.
Capped off with its most prestigious volunteer honor in the Wm. Thayer Tutt Award on Saturday, June 13, award recipients will be revealed at 12 p.m. ET each day via USAHockey.com and USA Hockey's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Click here for award information and lists of previous winners.
|Reveal Date
|Award
|Award Recipient
|Mon., June 1
|Adult Player of the Year
presented by Labatt Blue
|Tue., June 2
|Bob Allen Women's Player of the Year
|Wed., June 3
|Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year
presented by Bauer Hockey
|Thu., June 4
|Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year
|Fri., June 5
|Jim Johannson College Player of the Year
presented by Bauer Hockey
|Sat., June 6
|Disabled Athlete of the Year
|Sun., June 7
|Excellence in Safety Award
presented by K&K Insurance
|Mon., June 8
|John Beadle Adult Member of the Year
presented by Labatt Blue
|Tue., June 9
|Chet Stewart Award
|Wed., June 10
|Walter Yaciuk Award
|Thu., June 11
|Bob Johnson Award
presented by Nike
|Fri., June 12
|Distinguished Achievement Award
|Sat., June 13
|Wm. Thayer Tutt Award