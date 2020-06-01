Adult Player of the Year Rob Hartshorn Has Nearly Six Decades of Stories

Rob Hartshorn has plenty of stories to tell. Most of them center around hockey, and rightfully so.

In 2009, when the U.S. Women’s National Team set up camp at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minnesota, to prepare for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games, Hartshorn and his Lumberjacks teammates in the Minnesota Wild Adult Hockey League got to scrimmage the national teamers a number of times. It was all business for Hartshorn.

“They dropped the puck and it goes into the corner and I skate into the corner. I beat the woman that’s chasing me,” Hartshorn recalled. “And all of a sudden, I was face first into the boards, and I’m lying on the ground. I look up, and there’s this young woman that’s about 18. She looks down at me and she goes, ‘I’m sorry, sir.’ And she skates away. I’m going, ‘Sir? God, I’m getting old.’”

Hartshorn might be getting a little older. However, he isn’t slowing down too much on the ice.

Just five years ago, Hartshorn was playing in three to four adult hockey leagues weekly and skating five to six nights a week. Some nights after his team would play, he’d stick around the rink and get asked to skate for any team that might be short a player. It wasn’t uncommon for Hartshorn to play three straight games on a weeknight and then get up for work the next morning.