For His Work Helping Adults Discover Hockey, Al Pedersen Named Adult Member of the Year

When Al Pedersen retired from the NHL after eight seasons, he was searching for his next calling.

That happened about a decade later in 2006 when he became the facility manager at the Monument Ice Rinks in Monument, Colorado. Pedersen helped build an adult league program and has watched it flourish over the years.

Pedersen is passionate in teaching the game to new players in the hope for lifelong retention. He’s also become instrumental in coaching youth hockey players, running the Al Pedersen’s Little Rookies program.

For his volunteer efforts in growing the game, Pedersen was named the USA Hockey John Beadle Adult Member of the Year Award winner.

“I was surprised when I received the call,” said the 55-year-old Pedersen. “It’s been a long journey. Just excited — it’s more of a team effort. It all starts with [Monument Ice Rinks] owner Andrew Sherman.”

Pedersen is quick to deflect credit for the Monument Ice Rinks’ growth, but don’t be mistaken, he is a key component.