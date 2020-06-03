Abby Roque Joins Elite Company as Bob Allen Women’s Hockey Player of the Year

Roque was named the 2020 Bob Allen Women’s Hockey Player of the Year, an award that salutes the accomplishments of an outstanding American-born women’s hockey player.

“I wasn’t really expecting it,” Roque said. “It was super surprising, but also super exciting. It’s really an honor being named and put in a category with a lot of amazing U.S. women’s hockey players who have won it before me.”

The award is named in honor of the late Bob Allen, who was an ardent support of women’s hockey throughout his career. Previous winners include Maddie Rooney, Brianna Decker, Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Hilary Knight and Amanda Kessel, among others.

Kendall Coyne Schofield won the award in 2019.

“I’m super excited for Abby,” Coyne Schofield said. “It’s a tremendous honor and she absolutely deserves to be the Bob Allen Women’s Player of the Year. When you look at what she did at the University of Wisconsin this year and what she did in her first season with the Women’s National Team, she had a phenomenal year.”