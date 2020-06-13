Do-it-All Volunteer Hank Manz Wins Wm. Thayer Tutt Award

Hank Manz has worked tirelessly for the last three decades to make sure that the Lexington-Bedford Youth Hockey program’s in-house league is all about having fun.

Manz and his tireless efforts earned the Lexington, Massachusetts, native the Wm. Thayer Tutt Award. The distinguished honor is presented annually by USA Hockey to a volunteer who, during many years of service, has displayed a selfless dedication to the enhancement of ice hockey at the grassroots level in America.

“It just blew me away completely,” Manz said. “It’s a huge honor and I had no expectation. I was just absolutely and completely surprised. In-house hockey has grown to be a big part of our program. It’s something that draws players in, and even if they don’t continue with hockey, they remember the experience. So, getting an award for doing that for all these years is fantastic.”

The Wm. Thayer Tutt Award is the top volunteer honor awarded by USA Hockey each season. It is named in honor of the late William Thayer Tutt, who served as president of USA Hockey from 1972-86.

“It’s a huge honor for the program,” LBYH board president Ron Tashjian said. “[Manz is] an icon at the rink. He’s been volunteering his time for years and he’s really the face of the program. Everyone that comes into the program, especially the in-house program, knows Hank.”