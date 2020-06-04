NTDP’s Jake Sanderson Wins Dave Tyler Junior Player of Year Award

There’s a lot more to Jake Sanderson than just being a standout defenseman with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

Sanderson has been named the 2020 Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year award as the most outstanding American-born player in junior hockey, and Sanderson is committed to excellence on and off the ice.

“I’m really honored and humbled to be winning this award,” said Sanderson, a native of Whitefish, Montana. “I’d like to start off by thanking my coaches that have helped me all the way up through my youth hockey. And a special thanks to my coaches at the NTDP for the past two years, Seth Appert, Nick Fohr and Brent Darnell.”

The Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year, specifically for players who have played for a U.S.-based junior hockey team, is picked by a high-quality panel of junior coaches and administrators. The honor is named after Dave Tyler, who served on the USA Hockey Board of Directors for 32 years. He also played an instrumental role in the development and growth of junior hockey in the United States.