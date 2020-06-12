Outgoing AHL President Dave Andrews Wins Distinguished Achievement Award

Dave Andrews has played a significant role in helping advance hockey in the United States.

Because of his efforts, Andrews, the longtime president and chief executive officer of the American Hockey League, has been named the recipient of USA Hockey’s Distinguished Achievement Award this year.

“I’m really humbled by it, and I was certainly shocked when I found out,” Andrews said. “I think this award is probably more of a reflection of the work that our league has done over the years, with the growth of our league into 27 cities in the United States and now in non-traditional areas. I think our teams, players and everyone involved with our league has played a role in the growth of the game in the United States.”

Created in 1991, the USA Hockey Distinguished Achievement Award is presented annually to a U.S. citizen who has made hockey his or her profession, and has made outstanding contributions, on or off the ice, to the sport in America. Previous winners include Phil Housley, Peter Karmanos, Brian Burke and Willie O’Ree, among others.