UMD’s Scott Perunovich Earns Another Significant Honor with Jim Johannson College Player of Year Award

University of Minnesota Duluth standout defenseman Scott Perunovich finished his final collegiate season with another significant honor.

Perunovich, a native of Hibbing, Minnesota, captured the Jim Johannson College Player of the Year Award from USA Hockey. The award was established in 1994 to recognize the accomplishments of the top American-born player in men’s college hockey.

“It’s definitely exciting, for sure, especially during this time of [coronavirus] quarantine with my family,” Perunovich said. “It’s something to look forward to and share together. It means a lot to my family, my teammates and the city of Duluth.”

In 2019, the Jim Johannson College Player of the Year Award was renamed in honor of the late Jim Johannson, who played college hockey at the University of Wisconsin and spent two decades as an executive at USA Hockey.