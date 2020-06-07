Dr. Mark Aubry Honored with Excellence in Safety Award

Dr. Mark Aubry has his medical footprint in hockey all around the world.

He has served with the International Ice Hockey Federation since 1994 and been the IIHF chief medical officer for the last 22 years. Aubry — who is a sports medicine physician in Ottawa, Ontario, and the co-director of the Ottawa Sport Medicine Centre — is also the chief medical officer for Hockey Canada and the team physician for the Ottawa Senators. He is a busy man, and in demand.

Aubry has become one of the leading advocates for making hockey a safer game for all its participants. For that, he was named the 2020 USA Hockey Excellence in Safety Award winner, presented by K&K Insurance.

“I feel honored and humbled,” Aubry said. “I don’t know what to say. It makes me speechless.”

Dr. Michael Stuart, who serves as USA Hockey’s chief medical and safety officer, has worked with Aubry on committees and organizations for 25 years and knows firsthand his impact on the sport.