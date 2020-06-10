Teaching Kids Fundamentals is the Passion for Walter Yaciuk Award Winner Tom Kehr

Tom Kehr has always known that in order for youth hockey players to learn the game properly and become fundamentally sound, good coaching is key.

That is why for the last 36 years, Kehr has made every effort to be a hands-on coach on the ice as well as off the ice as an integral part of the Coaching Educational Program (CEP) in Michigan.

After passing the master’s level coaching certification in 1992 — eight years after first starting to coach hockey — Kehr was asked if he’d like to get involved with volunteering on USA Hockey’s end. He gladly accepted.

“I said at the time that the best way to influence the most number of kids positively would be through the education of the coaches,” said Kehr, who resides in Holland, Michigan. “I still firmly believe that. If the coaches had a good foundational learning experience and education that we can positively impact the most number of kids.”