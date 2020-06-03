Everett Silvertips’ Dustin Wolf Recognized as Dave Peterson Goalie of the Year

Dustin Wolf is determined to be the best.

The goaltender certainly proved as much this season with the Everett Silvertips in the Western Hockey League, and recently was recognized nationally when the Tustin, California native became the first-ever California native to win the 2020 Dave Peterson Goalie of the Year Award from USA Hockey.

“This is obviously a huge honor, especially with USA Hockey,” Wolf said. “I strive to be the best in everything I do, and to be awarded something like this is a testament to that hard work and dedication, and the amazing team that we had. It’s definitely a special honor and one that I take pride in.”

The Dave Peterson Goalie of the Year Award is selected from a pool of goaltenders who play at the junior level each year. The award is named in honor of the late Dave Peterson, a passionate leader of goaltender development, who twice coached the U.S. Olympic Men’s team.

Prior winners include Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson, in addition to Cory Schneider, who started his career in Vancouver and has played the last seven seasons in New Jersey.