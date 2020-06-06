Disabled Athlete of the Year Raymond Kusch Feels at Home on Ice

The next fall, Kusch started working at the Student Veterans Resource Center at UM-Flint and his boss, who was also a disabled veteran, told him about the Spirit Warriors Hockey Program. Kusch told his boss his experience with hockey, but he was reassured the coaching staff would make hockey fun. Kusch gave the sport another try.

“Within the first 10 or 20 minutes, they had me skating around the ice, chasing the puck,” Kusch said. “Something just flipped in me. I was absolutely addicted to ice.”

Kusch started taking private hockey lessons. Just like everything in his life, Kusch went after it hard.

That same year, Kusch got an email about recruiting UM-Flint students to the hockey team. No experience was necessary. Kusch was reluctant but contacted Schunot, who was a retired military member himself.

Kusch came to a practice and showed off his skills, but Schunot didn’t think it was safe for Kusch to play.

“I’ll be honest with you, in the beginning hockey was a struggle for him,” Schunot said. “For a guy who did not play when he had both legs and to start playing when he had a prosthesis was difficult. He would come to practices and things like that and over time he as a dedicated individual started getting better very quickly.”

Classes became too time consuming, so Kusch stepped away from practicing with the team. However, he kept taking private lessons.

By the start of Kusch’s senior season, some of his hockey friends were impressed with his on-ice skills and told him to try out for his college team again. As luck would have it, Schunot had a roster spot available.

“He and I were talking about it and I said, ‘Ray, if you want to play, we’d be happy to have you,’” Schunot said. “His eyes lit up and he was excited. He started to play and honestly did a great job for us.”

Due to him graduating in December of last year, Kusch was only eligible to play for a portion of the season. During the majority of the games he played, he skated full shifts.

Kusch was proud to play in 11 games and earn one point. Being the only disabled player on the ice each night didn’t slow down Kusch.

“I think what a lot of people forget, unfortunately, is because I have one leg, they look at me like I’m glass,” Kusch said. “But I was also a very high performing individual in the Army that was on multiple combat deployments by the time I was 21. The moment that my coach realized I wasn’t made of glass, I started getting more and more shifts.”

It didn’t take long for Kusch to earn the respect of his teammates as well as his opponents. Schunot will never forget giving Kusch a starting nod at forward in a game against Oakland University.

“When they called his name and he skated out to the blue line, everybody on Oakland’s team tapped their sticks and kicked the boards as a sign of respect for him,” Schunot said. “Not only our team, but the teams we played really had a deep respect for what Ray was doing.”

Schunot got stopped all the time after games and was asked about Kusch. Everyone praised his effort.

“He’s just a wonderfully humble human being,” Schunot said. “He’s a guy that has every right to complain and be upset about life but never does. He’s one of the most positive people and thankful people I’ve ever been around.”

Kusch, a 4.0 student, graduated from UM-Flint last December and was selected by a board of school officials as a commencement speaker. He was honored to represent his peers.

This was supposed to be a big hockey year for Kusch, but the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to that. After competing for Team USA’s Standing/Amputee Team in the 2019 Disabled Hockey Festival, Kusch was selected to play in the 2020 International Disabled Hockey World Cup in May. However, that was canceled.

Kusch is commonly asked why he doesn’t play sled hockey since he’s eligible.

“My goal is to represent the U.S. on the international scale again and for me, that opportunity is with Team USA in the Paralympics,” Kusch said. “But Standing/Amputee Hockey is not in the Paralympics yet, so people are just like, ‘Dude, go play sled hockey.’ Standing amputee and sled hockey are two completely different sports. Honestly, I would rather stay in the discipline that I have worked hard to learn. My dream is that standing amputee hockey will one day be in the Paralympics to represent a wider range of disabled athletes.”

Kusch proved to himself he could play able-bodied hockey at an extremely advanced level at UM-Flint as well as qualifying for the World Cup team.

“I might be disabled, but it’s not stopping me from anything,” Kusch said.

Nothing has ever slowed down Kusch. If there’s an obstacle, that just pushes him even harder to succeed.

Schunot can’t believe all the adversity Kusch has faced in his life and turned it into triumphs. Being a veteran, Schunot isn’t sure he could have overcome what Kusch has with losing a leg and coming out stronger on the other side.

“I know for me personally, I don’t believe I have the inner strength that Ray does,” Schunot said. “I think few people do. I think that’s what makes him special.

“He’s probably 5-foot-8, but to all of us that have met him, he’s larger than life.”

Story from Red Line Editorial, Inc.