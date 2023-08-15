skip navigation

Disabled Hockey Event Calendar Set For 2023-24

By USA Hockey , 08/15/23, 11:45AM MDT

Inaugural Toyota USA Hockey Warrior National Championship Set For April

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A new Toyota USA Hockey Warrior National Championship is among the highlights of the list of national-level disabled hockey events scheduled for the 2023-24 season it was announced today by USA Hockey.

Set for the Ice Vault Arena in Wayne, New Jersey, from April 11-14, 2024, the Toyota USA Hockey Warrior National Championship is for athletes from both the warrior and standing amputee disciplines.

The Fall calendar of events will include Classics for Warrior, Sled, Special and Blind disciplines.

The USA Hockey Warrior Classic will take place Oct. 5-8, 2023, in Denver, Colorado. The Tampa Bay Lightning will play host to the USA Hockey Sled Classic, presented by the NHL, Nov. 16-19, 2023, in Wesley Chapel, Florida. The USA Hockey Blind and Special Classics are being held in conjunction November 17-19, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois.

The USA Hockey Disabled Festival, which previously incorporated all six disciplines of disabled hockey over two weekends, will no longer be staged.

“As the overall disabled hockey program has grown at USA Hockey, and after listening to feedback from our overall disabled hockey community, we’ve re-structured our national-level calendar to provide the best possible environment and opportunities for our athletes,” said Brandon Beaver, manager of disabled hockey for USA Hockey. “In addition, our Affiliates will be involved in putting on regional events that complement what is happening at the national level.”

A full schedule of USA Hockey disabled hockey events for the 2023-24 season can be found below.

Event Date Location
Warrior Hockey Classic Oct. 5-8, 2023 Denver, Colo.
Sled Hockey Classic Nov. 16-19, 2023 Wesley Chapel, Fla.
Special Hockey Classic Nov. 17-19, 2023 Chicago, Ill.
Blind Hockey Classic Nov. 17-19, 2023 Chicago, Ill.
USA Hockey-Toyota Warrior Hockey National Championship April 11-14, 2024 Wayne, N.J.
USA Hockey-Toyota Sled Hockey National Championship April 18-21, 2024 West Chester, Pa.

Notes: Registration for the USA Hockey Warrior Classic is available here… Registration for the USA Hockey Sled Classic, presented by the NHL, is available here… Registration for the USA Hockey Blind Classic is available here… Registration for the USA Hockey Special Classic is available here.. More information on disabled hockey is available here… 

