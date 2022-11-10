2022 USA Hockey Sled Classic, Presented by the NHL, Begins Next Thursday

The 12th annual USA Hockey Sled Classic, presented by the NHL, will be staged Nov. 17-20 at Great Park Ice & Five Point Arena in Irvine, California. The four-day event, which features sled hockey teams associated with NHL clubs, will be hosted by the Anaheim Ducks.

The event is open to the public and free of charge, with an option to donate to local sled programs in the area at the door. Fans can follow along throughout the weekend on the Sled Classic homepage. A full schedule will be available soon.

This year’s event will include teams representing 16 NHL clubs, including the Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Seattle Kraken, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights, and Washington Capitals. Each team will represent their associated NHL club by wearing official NHL licensed jerseys with local club marks and logos.