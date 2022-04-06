16th Annual Toyota-USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival Set to Begin Thursday

The 16th annual Toyota-USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival will take place April 7-10, 2022, and April 21-24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Games will be played at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, RMU Island Sports Center and Baierl Ice Complex.

The event, which was last staged in April of 2019, was cancelled the last two seasons due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The largest disabled event of its kind and one of USA Hockey's most significant events each season, the USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival brings together all six disabled hockey disciplines, spanning over two weekends.

The first weekend of the Festival runs April 7-10 and features five of USA Hockey's disabled disciplines, including blind, deaf/hard of hearing, special, standing amputee and warrior.

The Festival concludes April 21-24 with sled hockey, including the USA Hockey Sled Hockey National Championship. In addition to the other three facilities, games will be played at Alpha Ice Complex for one day of the second weekend.

Click here for more information, including the full schedule for the 2022 Toyota-USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival.