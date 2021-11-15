2021 USA Hockey Sled Classic, Presented by the NHL, Begins Thursday

LAST TIME OUT

In 2019, the last time the event was staged, the St. Louis Blues played host to the event, which included 31 teams in five divisions competing at Centene Community Ice Center. The Boston Bruins sled program was crowned the Tier I champion, while the Pittsburgh Penguins won Tier II, Tampa Bay Lightning took Tier III, Detroit Red Wings secured Tier IV and the Chicago Blackhawks brought home the Tier V title.

TRY SLED HOCKEY FOR FREE

In conjunction with the Sled Classic, USA Hockey will host a Try Hockey For Free event for students from the John F. Kennedy School in Newark, New Jersey. The event will be held on Saturday (Nov. 20) at 2 p.m. ET at the Ice Vault Arena and will provide kids the opportunity to come try sled hockey for the first time.

NOTES: First staged in 2010, the inaugural Sled Classic featured four teams and 46 players and since then has included as many as 30-plus teams and over 350 skaters ... The USA Hockey Sled Classic is an annual round-robin format tournament between NHL-affiliated sled hockey teams ... Participating teams in the tournament must have an official affiliation with an NHL member club ... To learn more about sled hockey, click here... For the most up-to-date news on USA Hockey’s disabled hockey program, including information about all six disciplines of the sport, click here.