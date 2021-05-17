2021 USA Hockey Special Hockey Classic Set for December 3-5

USA Hockey announced today that the third annual USA Hockey Special Hockey Classic will take place December 3-5, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. The Columbus Blue Jackets Special Hockey program will serve as the local host for the event.

The special hockey discipline is intended to give people with a wide range of cognitive and developmental disabilities the chance to play the sport of ice hockey in an environment that is adapted to their level of ability.

Special hockey athletes play upright and in most cases offsides, icing, penalties etc., are not part of game play. Special hockey emphasizes fun through teamwork, social interaction, and improving the quality of life through on- and off-ice activities.

More information, including a full schedule of events, will be released at a later time.

NOTES: Special hockey programs have been established over 30 cities in the United States … The inaugural USA Hockey Special Hockey Classic was staged in 2018 and included 10 teams participating at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex just outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania ... For the most up-to-date news on USA Hockey’s disabled hockey program, including information about all six disciplines of the sport, click here.