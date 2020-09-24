Lynn Olson To Receive 2020 Lester Patrick Trophy

The National Hockey League today announced that Lynn Olson (Richfield, Minn.) has been named the recipient of the 2020 Lester Patrick Trophy for outstanding service to hockey in the United States.

The annual award, one of the most prestigious in hockey, was presented to the National Hockey League by the New York Rangers in 1966. It honors the memory of Lester Patrick, who spent 50 years in hockey as a player, coach and general manager and was a pioneer in the sport’s development.

Olson is a longtime champion for girls and women’s hockey at all levels. She will be honored along with the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2020 and the yet-to-be-named Class of 2021 as part of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Celebration in December of 2021.

“It is difficult to imagine that there is anyone whose body of work better fits the description of ‘outstanding service to hockey in the United States,’ than Lynn Olson,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “Her passion for our game, her determination that it be as available and welcoming to girls and women as to boys and men, and her relentless pursuit of that goal have been transformative. That Minnesota truly has become, for everyone, the State of Hockey, is a credit to Lynn Olson and we are delighted to present the prestigious Lester Patrick Trophy to such a deserving recipient.”