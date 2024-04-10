Excellence In Safety Award To Be Named After The Late Dr. Alan Ashare

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The USA Hockey Excellence in Safety Award, which is presented annually to an individual who has positively impacted the safety of the game, has been renamed the Dr. Alan Ashare Excellence in Safety Award, it was announced today.

Ashare, who passed away on July 5, 2023, at age 85, was the chair of the USA Hockey Safety and Protective Equipment Committee for 25 seasons (1989-2016) and was also co-chair of the committee for another seven seasons (1988-1989, 2016-2022).

“Alan worked tirelessly to better the sport of hockey throughout his career,” said Dr. Michael Stuart, chief medical and safety officer of USA Hockey. “He had an enormous impact, and it is only appropriate that this award be named in his honor.”

The Waltham, Mass., native also served as the chair of the Certification Committee of the Hockey Equipment Certification Council from 1986-97, a group that works closely with USA Hockey to influence the reduction of injuries in the sport through testing and certification of protective equipment.

The creation of the USA Hockey Heads Up, Don’t Duck program in 1995 is among Ashare’s most notable contributions, an effort that focuses on the prevention of head and spinal cord injuries.

The USA Hockey Excellence in Safety Award was created in 2005 and is presented annually in June at the USA Hockey President’s Awards Dinner as part of the USA Hockey Annual Meeting.