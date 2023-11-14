2023 USA Hockey Sled Classic, Presented by the NHL, Begins Thursday in Florida

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The 13th annual USA Hockey Sled Classic, presented by the NHL, will take place Thursday-Sunday (Nov. 16-19) at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Florida. The four-day event, featuring sled hockey teams from across the country associated with NHL clubs, will be hosted by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The event is open to the public and free of charge. A schedule, along with rosters, results, and more, will available here.

This year’s event will feature 30 teams representing 21 NHL clubs, including the Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Seattle Kraken, Tampa Bay Lightning, Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights. Each team will represent their associated NHL club by wearing official NHL licensed jerseys with local club marks and logos.

Several players from the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team are expected to participate, including Brett Bolton, Liam Cunningham, David Eustace, Declan Farmer, Noah Grove, Malik Jones, Griffin LaMarre, Kevin McKee, Ben Musselman, Evan Nichols, Brody Roybal and Jack Wallace.

Representatives from the U.S. Women’s Development Sled Team will be competing as well, including Jamie Benassi, Kelsey DiClaudio, Lera Doederlein, Catherine Faherty, Madeleine Gallagher, Gabby Graves-Wake, Kaden Herchenroether and Monica Quimby.

The first-ever USA Hockey Sled Classic was staged in Denver back in 2010, where four teams and 46 total players participated.

NOTES: Use the hashtag #SledClassic to join the tournament conversation on social media ... Previous NHL teams to host the event include the Colorado Avalanche (2010; Denver, Colo.); Philadelphia Flyers (2011; Voorhees, N.J.); Buffalo Sabres (2012; Williamsville, N.Y.); Pittsburgh Penguins (2013; Pittsburgh, Pa.); Washington Capitals (2014; Arlington, Va.); Florida Panthers (2015; Sunrise, Fla.); Nashville Predators (2016; Antioch, Tenn.); Minnesota Wild (2017; Minneapolis, Minn.); Chicago Blackhawks (2018; Chicago, Ill.); St. Louis Blues (2019; St. Louis, Mo.); New Jersey Devils (2021; Wayne, N.J.); and Anaheim Ducks (2022; Irvine, Calif.) … For more information on the sport of sled hockey, click here.