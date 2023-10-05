USA Hockey Warrior Classic Set for October 6-8

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The 2023 USA Hockey Warrior Classic is set for this weekend in Denver, Colorado, with all games being staged at the South Suburban Sports Complex and the Family Sports Center.

The event, which is being hosted by the Colorado Warriors Hockey Club, is free of charge and open to the public. More event information, including a game schedule, is available here.

The Warrior Classic brings together teams from around the country to participate in a weekend of hockey that is dedicated to U.S. military veterans with a disability who also play ice hockey. To be eligible, all players must be or have been veterans and members of the Armed Forces and meet a minimum disability rating.

A total of 800 players from around the country will participate in this year’s event, with over 36 teams representing 15 different states competing. The tournament features a round-robin format for the preliminary round, followed by teams being divided into seven different playoff divisions.

NOTES: The USA Hockey Warrior Classic was first played in the 2016-17 season in Washington D.C.… The 2022 event took place in Troy, Michigan, and included 35 teams from around the country.