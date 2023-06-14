Annual Meeting Highlights Strong Participation Numbers

Attendees learned that participation numbers for the 2022-23 campaign were strong and included a record number of coaches and female players; the second highest number of officials ever; and player numbers in most age groups that surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

“It’s a tribute to the work of many, from our volunteers in communities throughout the country, to our friends at the NHL and their member clubs, the NHLPA, and really everywhere in between,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “Our game is in a really good place and we are excited about the future.

“With our focus on safety, growth, retention, international excellence and continuing to build a more welcoming environment, there is always plenty on the “to do” list. The great news is that those involved in USA Hockey are always striving to move the game forward and help ensure hockey is the best sports option in every community in our nation.”

ANNUAL AWARDS

During Friday’s (June 9) President’s Awards Dinner, USA Hockey honored several individuals as part of its annual awards program. In addition, USA Hockey Service Award recipients were recognized for their contributions. The evening also highlighted the success of U.S. teams on the international stage, with medals in five of the six major international tournaments, including gold medals in the IIHF Women’s World Championship, IPC World Para Ice Hockey Championship and IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship.