Annual Meeting Highlights Strong Participation Numbers

By USA Hockey , 06/14/23, 10:45AM MDT

International Success Also Celebrated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey concluded its four-day Annual Meeting last Saturday (June 10) in Denver with nearly 600 attendees celebrating the accomplishments of the 2022-23 season and charting the course for the future. The gathering included the organization’s top volunteers from all corners of the country and also representatives from nearly every NHL club.

“The energy and overall positive environment throughout the course of our Annual Meeting was incredibly inspiring,” said Mike Trimboli, president of USA Hockey. “The desire to continue to improve our sport and advance an environment that is welcoming for all was certainly evident, and the collaboration and teamwork involved is a real testament to the strength of USA Hockey.”

Attendees learned that participation numbers for the 2022-23 campaign were strong and included a record number of coaches and female players; the second highest number of officials ever; and player numbers in most age groups that surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

“It’s a tribute to the work of many, from our volunteers in communities throughout the country, to our friends at the NHL and their member clubs, the NHLPA, and really everywhere in between,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “Our game is in a really good place and we are excited about the future. 

“With our focus on safety, growth, retention, international excellence and continuing to build a more welcoming environment, there is always plenty on the “to do” list. The great news is that those involved in USA Hockey are always striving to move the game forward and help ensure hockey is the best sports option in every community in our nation.”

ANNUAL AWARDS 
During Friday’s (June 9) President’s Awards Dinner, USA Hockey honored several individuals as part of its annual awards program. In addition, USA Hockey Service Award recipients were recognized for their contributions. The evening also highlighted the success of U.S. teams on the international stage, with medals in five of the six major international tournaments, including gold medals in the IIHF Women’s World Championship, IPC World Para Ice Hockey Championship and IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship. 

ELECTIONS
At Saturday’s Congress meeting, Donna Guariglia (Morristown, N.J.) was re-elected as treasurer of USA Hockey and John Tobin (Charlestown, Mass.) was re-elected as vice president and chair of the USA Hockey Legal Council. Both are three-year terms. 

PRESIDENT’S AWARDS 
President’s Awards were presented by Trimboli to USA Hockey volunteers Taylor Lipsett (McKinney, Texas) and Kathleen Smith (Salt Lake City, Utah), along with staff members Lisa Vollmers (Dexter, Mich.) and Scott Aldrich (Hancock, Mich.).

The upcoming 2023-24 season will be the 87th in the history of USA Hockey and today the organization is more than a million strong, including players, coaches, officials, administrators, volunteers and parents. 

2023 Annual Meeting

Annual Award Winners

