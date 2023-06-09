Massachusetts Hockey Pioneer Steve Palmacci is this Year’s Wm. Thayer Tutt Award Winner

For his dynamic work as a top volunteer within the organization, Palmacci, 73, was named the 2023 Wm. Thayer Tutt Award winner by USA Hockey.

“You have no reason to believe that you’re any different than anybody else,” Palmacci said. “USA Hockey has this huge group of long-term volunteers and each one of the affiliates probably has even more. You hear your name selected, it’s shocking to say the least.”

According to Christine Mayer, Massachusetts Hockey second vice president and a USA Hockey director, there isn’t a more worthy winner for this award.

“All the people in hockey, including me, are hyper, and Steve is one of the calmest,” Mayer said. “I don’t think I’ve ever heard him raise his voice, use a bad word or criticize anybody. Unbelievable, truly.”

“The reason I think he deserves this award is with everything going on, he always brings it back to the players, to the team. How is this going to affect the kids? In this world you can sometimes lose track of who this is really about, and he never, ever has.”

An Arlington, Massachusetts, native, Palmacci got his start on the ice in 1980 when he volunteered to help his son and others during a learn-to-skate program.

Palmacci’s involvement with hockey increased from there. He coached his son’s team up through the ranks and became the Arlington Youth Hockey vice president. Eventually he became president of the organization.