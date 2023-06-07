Pecknold Caps Career Year with USA Hockey Distinguished Achievement Award

Pecknold has coached at Quinnipiac since 1994 and has won 615 games, first among active NCAA Division I coaches and ninth all-time. Pecknold turned Quinnipiac from a Division III and Division II hockey program —initially working out of a janitor’s closet and sharing a phone with other coaches — to the top team in NCAA Division I hockey.

“I think he’s extremely deserving of an award like this,” Fraser said. “He’s had such an exciting run, and it’s really gratifying to see him rewarded with a national championship and then to see recognition like this. The number of wins he has is incredibly impressive when you look at the way he worked his way up the Division I landscape. It’s not like he inherited a powerhouse. He’s had to work for everything he’s achieved.”

“It’s an honor and a privilege, and I know it meant a lot to him to get a chance to represent his country as a coach,” Kelleher said. “He spent a month away from his own team but built such a structure that they kept progressing toward a national championship and eventually made it happen. It was special for him.”

Fraser said that each time Pecknold returns from those experiences with USA Hockey, he’s refreshed and recharged with new ideas for his staff and players at Quinnipiac after collaborating with other coaches and executives.

“Every time USA Hockey calls, Rand will pick up the phone and try to serve USA Hockey in any way he’s capable of doing,” Fraser said. “He talks often about the people he’s worked with on USA Hockey staffs and how he’s incorporated things that work with our team. He’s like a kid in a candy store every time he gets a chance to do something with USA Hockey.”

Pecknold had his chance with USA Hockey this year and won a bronze medal. He also led his team at Quinnipiac to the top of the mountain in college hockey.

“We’re thrilled he had such an amazing year,” Kelleher said. “We’re thrilled for him, his program and we’re thrilled that he’s always someone who would gladly, without hesitation, represent USA Hockey as a coach whenever we ask.”

Story from Red Line Editorial, Inc.