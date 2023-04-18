Champions Crowned at Week Two of Toyota-USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Champions were crowned across 12 divisions of sled hockey on Sunday (April 16) to conclude the second week of the Toyota-USA Hockey Disabled Festival.

A total of 69 teams competed at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Missouri; and the Maryville University Ice Center in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Week two of the Festival also featured a question and answer session for attendees hosted by Josh Pauls, captain of the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team, which focused on sled-hockey-specific off-ice training.

Results and stats are available here.