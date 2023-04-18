Champions Crowned at Week Two of Toyota-USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Champions were crowned across 12 divisions of sled hockey on Sunday (April 16) to conclude the second week of the Toyota-USA Hockey Disabled Festival.
A total of 69 teams competed at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Missouri; and the Maryville University Ice Center in Chesterfield, Missouri.
Week two of the Festival also featured a question and answer session for attendees hosted by Josh Pauls, captain of the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team, which focused on sled-hockey-specific off-ice training.
Results and stats are available here.
|Division
|Champion
|Opponent
|Score
|Adult Sled National Championship
|Colorado Avalanche
|NE Passage Wildcats
|5-0
|Adult Tier I
|Mighty Penguins
|Space Coast Blast
|2-1
|Adult Tier II
|Gaylord Wolfpack
|NE Passage Wildcats
|4-1
|Adult Tier III
|Nashville Sled Preds
|Johnstown Sitting Bulls
|9-5
|Adult Tier IV
|Spaulding Boston Shamrocks
|Turnstone Flyers
|4-3
|Adult Tier V
|Mighty Penguins
|Central IL Thunder
|4-1
|Adult Tier VI
|NM Blade Runners
|Carolina Sled Hockey
|8-0
|Youth Tier I
|Indy Steel
|ASPO Wildcsts
|5-1
|Youth Tier II
|WSF NY Sled Rangers
|San Diego Jr. Ducks
|5-2
|Youth Tier III
|ASPO Walleye
|DC Sled Sharks
|4-2
|Youth Tier IV
|Hornet Novice Sled
|Colorado Avalanche Youth
|2-1
|Youth Tier V
|Siouxland Lightning
|NE Passage Wildcats
|4-0