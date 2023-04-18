skip navigation

Champions Crowned at Week Two of Toyota-USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival

By USA Hockey , 04/18/23, 1:45PM MDT

Share

69 teams competed across 12 divisions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Champions were crowned across 12 divisions of sled hockey on Sunday (April 16) to conclude the second week of the Toyota-USA Hockey Disabled Festival.

A total of 69 teams competed at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Missouri; and the Maryville University Ice Center in Chesterfield, Missouri. 

Week two of the Festival also featured a question and answer session for attendees hosted by Josh Pauls, captain of the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team, which focused on sled-hockey-specific off-ice training. 

Results and stats are available here

Adult Sled National Championship

Adult Tier I

Adult Tier II

Adult Tier III

Adult Tier IV

Adult Tier V

Adult Tier VI

Youth Tier I

Youth Tier II

Youth Tier III

Youth Tier IV

Youth Tier V

Division Champion Opponent Score
Adult Sled National Championship Colorado Avalanche NE Passage Wildcats 5-0
Adult Tier I Mighty Penguins Space Coast Blast 2-1
Adult Tier II Gaylord Wolfpack NE Passage Wildcats 4-1
Adult Tier III Nashville Sled Preds Johnstown Sitting Bulls 9-5
Adult Tier IV Spaulding Boston Shamrocks Turnstone Flyers 4-3
Adult Tier V Mighty Penguins Central IL Thunder 4-1
Adult Tier VI NM Blade Runners Carolina Sled Hockey 8-0
Youth Tier I Indy Steel ASPO Wildcsts 5-1
Youth Tier II WSF NY Sled Rangers San Diego Jr. Ducks 5-2
Youth Tier III ASPO Walleye DC Sled Sharks 4-2
Youth Tier IV Hornet Novice Sled Colorado Avalanche Youth 2-1
Youth Tier V Siouxland Lightning NE Passage Wildcats 4-0

Additional Information

Disabled Hockey Festival Homepage

Disabled Hockey News

View All |

USA Hockey News

View All |

Tag(s): Home  Players & Parents  News Collector  Disabled  Deaf/Hard of Hearing  Sled Hockey  Special Hockey  Standing/Amputee  Disabled Festival  Warrior Hockey  Dis. Hockey Workshop 

Share