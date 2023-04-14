Star-Studded Lineup of Speakers Set For 2023 USA Hockey Level 5 Coaches Symposium

Other highlights will include a panel with the four men’s ice hockey head coaches from the schools that participate in the famed Beanpot tournament: Greg Brown (Scituate, Mass./Boston College), Ted Donato (Cambridge, Mass./Harvard University), Jerry Keefe (Saugus, Mass./Northeastern University), and Jay Pandolfo (Burlington, Mass./Boston University). Frank Serratore (Coleraine, Minn.), head men’s ice hockey coach at the U.S. Air Force Academy, and Nate Leaman (Providence, R.I.), head men’s ice hockey coach at Providence College, are also among the list of featured speakers.

Typically held every other year, the Level 5 Coaches Symposium will offer general sessions, as well as the opportunity to explore innovative approaches to coaching in rotating breakout sessions. The event offers coaches a hands-on opportunity to learn from some of the greatest hockey minds in the country.

Limited seats remain for the Symposium. Click here to register.