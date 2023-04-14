Star-Studded Lineup of Speakers Set For 2023 USA Hockey Level 5 Coaches Symposium

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- U.S. Hockey Hall of Famers Jerry York (Watertown, Mass.) and Jack Parker (Somerville, Mass.) are among a star-studded cast of speakers set for the 2023 USA Hockey Level 5 Coaches Symposium May 4-7, in Falmouth, Massachusetts. Aspiring coaches from across the country will gather at the Sea Crest Beach Hotel to attain their level 5 coaching certification, the highest offered by USA Hockey.
The Symposium will also include a panel featuring members of the 1998 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team, including Colleen Coyne (Falmouth, Mass.), president of the PHF’s Boston Pride. In addition, coaches will also hear from Liz Keady Norton (Braintree, Mass.), head women’s ice hockey coach at Dartmouth College.
Other highlights will include a panel with the four men’s ice hockey head coaches from the schools that participate in the famed Beanpot tournament: Greg Brown (Scituate, Mass./Boston College), Ted Donato (Cambridge, Mass./Harvard University), Jerry Keefe (Saugus, Mass./Northeastern University), and Jay Pandolfo (Burlington, Mass./Boston University). Frank Serratore (Coleraine, Minn.), head men’s ice hockey coach at the U.S. Air Force Academy, and Nate Leaman (Providence, R.I.), head men’s ice hockey coach at Providence College, are also among the list of featured speakers.
Typically held every other year, the Level 5 Coaches Symposium will offer general sessions, as well as the opportunity to explore innovative approaches to coaching in rotating breakout sessions. The event offers coaches a hands-on opportunity to learn from some of the greatest hockey minds in the country.
Limited seats remain for the Symposium. Click here to register.
The recipient of the first-ever Red Gendron Memorial Scholarship will be recognized at the Symposium. The scholarship covers all expenses for a coach to attend the event.
Gendron was the head men’s ice hockey coach at the University of Maine from 2013-2021 before he passed away in April of 2021. His coaching career spanned more than three decades, including at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. The scholarship is awarded to a coach who has a tremendous passion for coaching and the game of hockey, embodying the values of Gendron and his immense positive impact on the sport.