Tandem Goaltenders Shine for USA Standing Amputee Team

Nathan Linsz looks up to Parker Revier in more ways than one.

Linsz and Revier are teammates on the USA Standing Amputee team, and both led their group during the opening week of the 17th annual Toyota-USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival, March 30-April 2. The 17-year-old Linsz participated in his first festival alongside the 27-year-old Revier, a USA Standing Amputee team veteran, who stands 6 feet, 7 inches tall.

“[Linsz] literally has to look up at him,” said David Crandall, the team’s doctor. “It’s been really exciting to see [Linsz] play and learn from Parker, who has been a leader on this team for a number of years. It’s an exciting opportunity.”

Linsz and Revier are both below-elbow amputees. Linsz runs a bungee cord through his stick, attached to his glove, and clips supports onto his equipment, which allows him to hold his stick. Revier can’t close his glove. Instead, Revier’s glove is locked into one position that’s comfortable for him and he’s able to trap pucks in the netting or scoop from the ice.

“Both of them are excellent goaltenders,” said Pete Henry, the team’s head coach. “If you look at them in a game, you would have no idea that they have any limitations at all because they both play at a very high level.”

The Toyota-USA Hovkey Disabled Hockey Festival brings together all six disabled hockey disciplines and spans two weekends. This year, it’s taking place at the Maryville University Ice Center and the Ice Zone ice rink in the greater St. Louis area. The festival is the largest disabled event of its kind and one of USA Hockey’s most significant events each season.