Toyota-USA Hockey Disabled Festival Begins Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The 17th annual Toyota-USA Hockey Disabled Festival, which will feature a record 130 teams this year, will take place March 30-April 2, 2023, and April 13-16, 2023, in greater St. Louis, Missouri. Games will be played at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Missouri; the Maryville University Ice Center in Chesterfield, Missouri; and the Ice Zone Ice Rink in Hazelwood, Missouri.

The largest disabled event of its kind and one of USA Hockey’s most significant events each season, the festival brings together all six disabled hockey disciplines, spanning over two weekends.

A schedule is available here. Scores and stats will be available once the festival begins. Games played at Centene Community Ice Center and Maryville University Center will be streamed on LiveBarn.

Blind, Deaf/Hard of Hearing, Special, Standing Amputee & Warrior Hockey will be featured the first weekend, with 58 different teams and over 1,000 players taking the ice.

Sled Hockey will take center stage the second weekend, including the Toyota-USA Hockey Sled Hockey National Championship. A total of 72 sled teams will compete in seven adult and five youth divisions.