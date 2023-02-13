Champions Crowned at 2023 USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. – The 2023 USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships wrapped up Sunday (Feb. 12), with 23 teams being crowned champions across all divisions. The event, in its 17th year, took place at the Rinks at the Derby Complex in Eagle River, Wisconsin.

“This event is truly a special spectacle of hockey,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “It’s a weekend for our adult hockey community to get back to their roots, playing outdoors and enjoying both the competition and camaraderie that comes in a unique setting like this.”

This year’s championships included men’s and women’s divisions, with close to 230 teams from 31 U.S. states and three Canadian provinces playing more than 420 games over the course of the weekend.

Champions were crowned on Sunday following a full weekend of outdoor fun and competitionthat began on Friday. The event went off seamlessly thanks to the countless volunteers in the Eagle River area who ensured a safe and fun environment was in place for all involved.

“I met some of the original volunteers that started this event with us 17 years ago,” Kelleher said. “To see where it’s come to be and how much it’s grown, it’s awesome. They’re amazing volunteers and great people here. They love their town of Eagle River and are so proud to show it off every year for this event.”

