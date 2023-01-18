USA Hockey Finalizes Governance Modification During Winter Meeting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey’s governance transformation was finalized during its Winter Meeting, which took place over four days last week in Orlando.
The two-plus year effort includes modification to a 24-person Board of Directors. Previously, USA Hockey utilized a 92-member Board. The updated governance established the 33% of athletes required by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and also includes an 85-person Congress.
“Moving to this new governance structure was an enormous undertaking and included input from all areas of our organization,” said Mike Trimboli, president of USA Hockey. “The result is a streamlined process with broader athlete representation, and a way forward that maintains the important voice from our nationwide grassroots constituency that makes USA Hockey so special.
“The Governance Reform Task Force spent countless hours listening and shaping a common sense way forward, and we couldn’t be more thankful to the group, led by Tom Regan, in helping us through a very involved process.”
The new 24-person Board includes the following members:
Mike Trimboli, President
Donna Guariglia, Treasurer
John Tobin, Vice President, Legal Council chair
Keith Barrett, Vice President, Youth Council chair
Don Gould, Vice President, Girls Council chair
T.C. Lewis, Vice President, Junior Council Chair
Don Mulder, Vice President, Adult Council Chair
Donna Kaufman, Vice President, Membership Council chair
Dwayne Dillinger, Vice President, International Council chair
Ryan Bedford, Independent Director
Steve Oleheiser, Affiliate President Director
Kris Knauss, Director At-Large
Cheri Bonawitz, Director At-Large
Mike MacMillan, Director At-Large
Joe Eppolito, Director At-Large
Bill Daly, NHL Director
Julie Chu, Athlete Director
Declan Farmer, Athlete Director
Brian Gionta, Athlete Director
Taylor Lipsett, Athlete Director
Kevin McKee, Athlete Director
Jenny Potter, Athlete Director
Andy Yohe, Athlete Director
Jen Yung Lee, Athlete Director
OFFICIATING TASK FORCE
After meeting nearly weekly over the last 14 months -- and with input from hundreds of experts from across the country and beyond -- the 12-member Officiating Task Force presented its recommendations to help improve the current youth hockey officiating environment during a special session at the Winter Meeting. The group focused on five areas, including:
Highlights among the wide-ranging recommendations:
“We appreciate the significant efforts of the Officiating Task Force, chaired by Keith Barrett,” said Trimboli. “Our collective efforts as a hockey community in holding each other accountable relative to how officials are treated is something we can all be a part of immediately, and I’d challenge everyone to use that as a starting point each and every day.”
MEMBERSHIP FEES SET FOR 2023-24 SEASON
The USA Hockey Board of Directors finalized the membership fee structure for the 2023-24 season at its Board meeting on Sunday (Jan. 15). The membership fees will remain the same for all categories of participants outside of an adjusted membership fee structure for officials to include: Level 1 - $55; Levels 2-4 - $110 and Affiliated Non-Skating - $40.
NOTES: USA Hockey president Mike Trimboli presented President’s Awards to Jack Witt from the coaching education section and to Stephanie Jackson, USA Hockey’s director of diversity and inclusion … A pilot program for a new Tier I 13O (13 Only) youth classification was approved by the Board and a national championship for that age level is anticipated to be established starting with the 2023-24 season … Among the highlights of Town Hall sessions during the Winter Meeting -- the 10-year anniversary of the USA Hockey Safe Sport program was celebrated and included details of the positive impact the initiative has had on the sport; examples of efforts to further a more welcoming and inclusive environment were shared as part of the on-going work happening nationwide; and discussion of growth initiatives took place with a challenge to expand the number of host sites for the February 25 national Try Hockey for Free Day as part of Hockey Week Across America … Shawna Davidson was elected as director emeritus … The 2023 USA Hockey Annual Congress will take place June 7-10 in Denver.