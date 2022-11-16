Anaheim Ducks Find Common Ground with Sled Hockey

“It was absolutely amazing because I was able to just see the fruition of the dream that I had when I started the program,” said Sarah Bettencourt, a who helped the U.S. Women’s Development Sled Hockey Team capture first at the 2022 World Para Ice Hockey Women's World Challenge. “Just the fact that it has grown so much, and the Anaheim Ducks organization as a whole is so supportive. And all those players out there just were encouraging and uplifting and gave everything to our players and then our players were able to give it back and it just shows the power of that relationship and the fact that we all are all part of the Ducks family.”

As the sled Ducks marveled at the size, speed and technique of the NHLers, Anaheim players were curious as to how the San Diego athletes maneuvered their way around the ice and stickhandled the puck.

One of the NHL Ducks, defenseman Cam Fowler, had been wanting to see what hockey on a sled was like. The 6-foot-2 Fowler strapped in and gained a lot of perspective on the skill needed to get around the ice.

“I know some guys have done it before so I wanted to experience it, see what it was like and what they’re able to do,” said Fowler, who tipped over more than once. “It’s just incredible. Even just figuring out how to turn and stuff I was lost out there so they're amazing and what they’re capable of. It was really hard. I kind of was able to figure out my balance at some point, but then somebody threw me a puck and so I’m trying to push and stickhandle the puck. There was a lot going on.”