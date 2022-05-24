2022 USA Hockey Annual Award Winners Announced

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey will host its 2022 Annual Congress from June 8-11 in Denver, Colorado. The four-day event provides USA Hockey’s various councils, committees and sections the opportunity to conduct the business of the national governing body and celebrate accomplishment.

USA Hockey will honor its service award recipients, players of the year, and other top award recipients during the President’s Awards Dinner on June 10.

Honorees include Adult Player of the Year Jen Tracy (Monument, Colo.), Bob Allen Women’s Player of the Year Hilary Knight (Sun Valley, Idaho), Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year Connor Kurth (Elk River, Minn.), Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year Alex Tracy (Chicago, Ill.), Jim Johannson College Player of the Year Dryden McKay (Downers Grove, Ill.) and Disabled Athlete of the Year Jen Lee (San Francisco, Calif.).

Other top award honorees who will be recognized include Excellence in Safety Award recipient Jason Hodges (New Baltimore, Mich.), Chet Stewart Award winner Roger Newall (Albuquerque, N.M.), Adult Member of the Year Pete Carlson (Blaine, Minn.), Walter Yaciuk Award recipient Pat Westrum (Apple Valley, Minn.), Distinguished Achievement Award recipient Maria Dennis (South Windsor, Conn.) and William Thayer Tutt Award winner, the late John M. Osidach (Washington D.C.). Brian Fishman Fellow Sidney Binger (Mason, Mich.) and Brendan Burke Intern Ashton Duplessie (Bethesda, Md.) will also be recognized.