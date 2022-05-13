No Signs of Slowing Down for Sled National Champ Don Suozzo as He Nears 70th Birthday

Don Suozzo has been active throughout his entire life. It’s all he knows.

So when he lost part of his leg almost a decade ago, it didn’t hinder his competitive lifestyle. Suozzo found sled hockey to help fill the void. And age isn’t a factor either for Suozzo, who will turn 70 years old later this year.

Suozzo recently traveled to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and competed in the 2022 Toyota-USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival with the Vegas Golden Knights.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Suozzo said of his newfound love for sled hockey. “I guess the ability to bump and run into people … no one treats you as if you’re a frail person who can’t do anything anymore because you lost a limb. That made it feel competitive for me.”

The Festival brings together all six disabled hockey disciplines. The mission of the Festival is to provide a fun, exciting weekend of hockey at a grand event while promoting and growing disabled hockey throughout the country.