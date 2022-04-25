Champions Crowned at Week 2 of Toyota-USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival

It all came down to overtime in Sunday's Adult National Championship game. In front of a packed crowed at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Malik Jones scored in the extra session to crown the Colorado Avalanche the Adult National Champions after defeating the Northeast Passage Wildcats 4-3.

After a scoreless first period, Rico Roman opened the scoring with 4:18 to play in the second period to put the Wildcats up 1-0. Just over a minute later, Declan Farmer leveled the score after he cleaned up a loose rebound and found the top left corner of the net.

Farmer generated another chance immediately after his goal, but his shot was blocked aside by Northeast Passage netminder Griffin LaMarre.

With 19 seconds on the clock in the second, Roman reclaimed the lead for the Wildcats, scoring his second of the day.

Less than a minute into the third period, Colorado tied the game up, 2-2, with a shorthanded goal from Rob Easley.

With 7:30 left in the third, fans let out a loud gasp after LaMarre got his glove on a long shot from Colorado that then trickled down his back and skirted just wide of the net.

Brendan Cormier scored his first goal of the Festival to give the Wildcats a 3-2 lead with five minutes left to play. Less than two minutes later, Easley nabbed his second goal of the game to once again even the score, 3-3, and force overtime. Ralph DeQuebec and Brandon Adam took credit for the assists on the play. Easley finished with two goals and an assist on the day.

Jones scored 2:30 into the overtime period off a pass from Farmer to secure the victory and the championship title, 4-3.