Jesse Compher Is Eager To Inspire The Next Generation Of Women's Hockey

Compher knows that right after the Olympics is an important time to reach out to young players because they might have watched the Games, which piqued their interest in the sport.

“We’re such a hot topic right now with the Olympics just ending, so whatever part we can do to help grow the game and just give back to the people that were there for us is super important,” said Compher, who finished the Olympics with three goals and one assist.

“It was really cool to hear them say, ‘We watched you in the Olympics or, ‘My dad was watching the Olympics.’ They were at least aware of what was going on and kind of piecing the puzzle together, which made it more special for me.”

More than 200 rinks participated nationwide in Try Hockey for Free Day. In Northbrook, 43 young players — 20 of whom were girls — got out to the rink for the event.

Compher was on the ice for a short time with the young skaters. She was also able to talk to the eager participants, sign autographs and take pictures.

“That was the fun part, actually being able to interact with them,” she said.

Compher, who played for the Bluehawks until she was 14 years old, told the players to go out and have fun on the ice, and make friends. She feels like the players were able to relate to her message.

“I think some of them understood that that’s where I started and hopefully if they keep going they could one day be in the Olympics like I was,” Compher said. “It was nice to be able to get the message across to them that you have to start somewhere, but more importantly it’s about falling in love with hockey. I remember when I was younger, I knew right away that hockey was what I loved and what I wanted to do.”

One of the best parts of the day for Compher was being able to show everyone her Olympic medal.