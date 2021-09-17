FAQ: Come Play Youth Hockey

1. Who can play?

Anyone! USA Hockey welcomes youth, adults and adaptive hockey players all around the country. Every local rink offers unique USA Hockey programs to best serve their community.

2. Financial concerns?

USA Hockey helps families with financial concerns through its Membership Relief Fund.

3. What about hockey equipment?

Almost all local programs have equipment available at no cost, for rent or at discounted rates.

4. What do I wear?

Players wear skates, gloves, pads and a helmet. For more useful tips on dressing your young hockey player and the equipment involved, watch this video here.

5. Where do I join?

Check with your local rink to see what introductory programs are available. To search for a rink near you, click here.

6. Are coaches qualified?

All USA Hockey coaches receive annual, age-appropriate training and certification. This creates a safe environment, where every child receives the proper instruction to play hockey.

7. What about girls hockey?

Hockey isn’t a boy’s sport. Most local clubs offer girls hockey teams and leagues.

8. Is hockey fun?

USA Hockey has long been considered the gold-standard in youth sports. National resources, studies and data have been analyzed and put into coaching plans, education, certification and more to ensure that every child has the opportunity to have fun while playing the sport they love.

9. What if I, as a parent, don't know anything about hockey?

You don’t need to know anything! (Except to dress warm for the rinks.) The hockey community welcomes new parents all the time with open arms. You’ll have the opportunity to make new friends in the stands, and learn more about the sport. USA Hockey will also provide you with newsletters, a monthly issue of USA Hockey Magazine, articles and more to keep you in the loop about hockey happenings.

10. What if I'm still not sure?

Visit a local Try Hockey for Free event with no strings attached and witness your child’s smile first hand!