Inspiring The Next Generation of Girls Hockey Players as Miss Vermont

And thus began the journey of following multiple passions for Joanna, who was crowned Miss Vermont in June and will compete at Miss USA in November.

“It got my wheels turning that this is a place that people don’t normally see hockey players. How cool would that be if I can reach out to people that way? I’m very happy to be doing that currently.”

“The whole hockey community was behind me while I was getting ready [to win Miss Vermont]. Knowing that I did them proud and got to continue this journey is a big deal and a sense of pride.”

Aside from the possibility of winning the Miss USA crown, Nagle is ecstatic about another mission: using her platform to inspire more girls to get into hockey.

“Since I’ve won, I’ve had girls who play hockey and compete in pageants send me pictures of them in their crowns in their hockey gear. It’s been so exciting to see that there’s more people like that starting to crop up and I’m sure that’s going to continue to be a thing.”

Nagle hopes that any young girl watching her will be inspired to play hockey. She listed some pieces of advice for those wanting to get into hockey.