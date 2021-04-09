The Toyota-USA Hockey Virtual Disabled Hockey Festival begins Monday (April 12), and runs through April 17. The week-long celebration will highlight one of USA Hockey's six disabled hockey disciplines each day.

The event will feature a roundtable discussion, USA Hockey and the Greater Paralympic Movement, at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 15. The panel will be hosted by NHL Network's E.J. Hradek and include J.J. O'Connor, chair of the disabled section for USA Hockey, Taylor Lipsett, two-time Paralympic gold medalist, Glenn Merry, executive director at Move United, and Russ Koble, senior manager for Olympic and Paralympic Marketing at Toyota.

“Toyota is excited to once again partner with USA Hockey on the annual Virtual Disabled Hockey Festival,” said Dedra DeLilli, group manager, sponsorship, integration, & auto shows, Toyota Motor North America. “The past year has been nothing short of challenging but we’re grateful that event organizers have been able to adapt to the ever-changing competition landscape and still find a way to support the disabled hockey community. We look forward to an engaging virtual experience for fans as we all celebrate the amazing talent that these athletes bring to the ice.”

In addition, USA Hockey's Coaching Education Program will be conducting a two-day Disabled Hockey Coaching Clinic from April 12-13 as part of the virtual festival.