The Toyota-USA Hockey Virtual Disabled Hockey Festival begins Monday (April 12), and runs through April 17. The week-long celebration will highlight one of USA Hockey's six disabled hockey disciplines each day.
The event will feature a roundtable discussion, USA Hockey and the Greater Paralympic Movement, at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 15. The panel will be hosted by NHL Network's E.J. Hradek and include J.J. O'Connor, chair of the disabled section for USA Hockey, Taylor Lipsett, two-time Paralympic gold medalist, Glenn Merry, executive director at Move United, and Russ Koble, senior manager for Olympic and Paralympic Marketing at Toyota.
“Toyota is excited to once again partner with USA Hockey on the annual Virtual Disabled Hockey Festival,” said Dedra DeLilli, group manager, sponsorship, integration, & auto shows, Toyota Motor North America. “The past year has been nothing short of challenging but we’re grateful that event organizers have been able to adapt to the ever-changing competition landscape and still find a way to support the disabled hockey community. We look forward to an engaging virtual experience for fans as we all celebrate the amazing talent that these athletes bring to the ice.”
In addition, USA Hockey's Coaching Education Program will be conducting a two-day Disabled Hockey Coaching Clinic from April 12-13 as part of the virtual festival.
MONDAY, APRIL 12th:
BLIND HOCKEY - Tune into social media for information and features on Blind Hockey.
STICK TRICK SECRETS: Colorado Avalanche Alumni John-Michael Liles & US Blind Team Captain Tim Kane
Tune into the US Blind Team Facebook page.
12PM MT
DISABLED HOCKEY COACHING CLINIC - Day 1
7-10:30PM
All participants will be entered to win the Team USA jersey.
To register contact Chuck Gridley at chuckgridley@aol.com.
TUESDAY, APRIL 13th:
DEAF/HARD OF HEARING HOCKEY - Tune into social media for information and features on Deaf/Hard of Hearing Hockey.
DISABLED HOCKEY COACHING CLINIC - Day 2
7-10:30PM
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14th:
SLED HOCKEY - Tune into social media for information and features on Sled Hockey.
THURSDAY, APRIL 15th:
SPECIAL HOCKEY - Tune into social media for information and features on Special Hockey.
ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION: USA Hockey and the Greater Paralympic Movement
7PM ET
Hosted by NHL Networks, EJ Hradek. Hear from representatives from USA Hockey, Move United and Toyota as we discuss the adaptive sports movement: where it’s been, where it’s going and how you can be involved.
Friday, April 16th:
STANDING AMPUTEE HOCKEY - Tune into social media for information and features on Standing Amputee Hockey.
SATURDAY, APRIL 17th:
WARRIOR HOCKEY - Tune into social media for information and features on Warrior Hockey.
Meet our panel!
Hosted by NHL Network's E.J. Hradek
J.J. O’Connor, chair of the Disabled Section for USA Hockey
Taylor Lipsett, two-time Paralympic gold medalist and current sled discipline rep for USA Hockey
Glenn Merry, executive director for Move United
Russ Koble, senior manager for Olympic and Paralympic Marketing at Toyota
