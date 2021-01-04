2021 USA Hockey/Labatt Blue Pond Hockey National Championships Cancelled

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today the cancellation of the 2021 USA Hockey/Labatt Blue Pond Hockey National Championships, which were set for Feb. 4-7, 2021.

All teams will receive a full refund and have the opportunity to secure a spot in the 2022 event, scheduled for Feb. 10-13, 2022.

The decision was reached in consultation with the Vilas County Health Department, the Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce, and Labatt Blue.

“The health and safety of the players, volunteers and the Eagle River community is of utmost importance during these unprecedented times,” said Ashley Bevan, USA Hockey’s senior director of adult hockey. “Reaching this decision with our partners was extremely difficult, but we jointly believe it’s the right thing to do and we look forward to the 2022 USA Hockey/Labatt Blue Pond Hockey National Championships.”

The 2022 USA Hockey/Labatt Blue Pond Hockey National Championships are slated for February 10-13, 2022, on Dollar Lake in Eagle River, Wisconsin.