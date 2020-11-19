USA Hockey Continues Focus On COVID Risk Mitigation

From the outset of the pandemic, USA Hockey has led efforts to provide risk mitigation guidelines and strategies to the hockey community. It is critically important that we remain united and committed in our efforts to help stop the spread of COVID-19 as we head toward Thanksgiving and the upcoming heart of the hockey season.

“We’re always about safety first,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “Thanks to the efforts of Dr. Mike Stuart (chief medical and safety officer), Kevin Margarucci (manager of player safety), and many others, we’ve done our very best to establish appropriate recommendations to guide our hockey family and provide updated information as conditions change or new information becomes available.”

Stuart, who has four adult children who all played hockey and works full-time as professor of orthopedics and sports medicine at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., said it’s important for everyone to make sure they are following risk mitigation guidance not only while at the rink, but in all daily activities.

“The importance of physical distancing, wearing a facemask properly over your nose and mouth, sanitizing your hands regularly and staying home if you’re not feeling well are certainly important while participating in any hockey activity, but they’re equally important in every other part of your life,” said Stuart. “We’re all in this together and by following these commonsense guidelines, we hope that we can continue to play hockey this season.”

Stuart also weighed in on recent news stories suggesting hockey is the riskiest of all youth sports in relation to COVID-19.

“I am unaware of any scientific evidence that supports that opinion,” said Stuart. “We’ve said from the outset that playing hockey certainly comes with risk, just like every other aspect of our daily lives. However, we can have an impact on that risk by diligently following all the recommended prevention strategies.”