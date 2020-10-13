Join in on the 8th Annual Girls Hockey Weekend

This upcoming weekend marks the 8th annual Girls Hockey Weekend, which is an opportunity to celebrate the current players of girls hockey and help the continued efforts to grow participation within the game. USA Hockey invites everyone to get involved with the weekend's festivities at a local level as well as jump into the conversation happening throughout social media by using #GirlsHockey.

Associations and rinks are encouraged to host events to build more awareness around their girls hockey programs. Some ideas on how to get involved include designing an event to recruit new players or hosting a virtual team get-together on Zoom for the chance to have a few 2018 Olympic gold medalists crash the call. For more ideas on how to celebrate locally within an association and rink, click here.

Players and fans from across the nation can partake in the weekend's events by going to USA Hockey's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Throughout Saturday and Sunday, show some girls hockey pride by posting a photo of a favorite women's hockey player with why she's inspirational, or by tagging a friend who doesn't play, but should. For other ideas on how to get started on social media this weekend, click here.

No matter how someone chooses to celebrate Girls Hockey Weekend, USA Hockey is excited to share the joy and enthusiasm for girls hockey with coaches, players, organizers and fans around the country.