All-Minority Hockey Team Puts ‘Hockey is for Everyone’ Into Practice

The idea started out as putting a camp together for American players and staff, representative of all races, to have instructors talk to players on and off the ice, according to Braceful. Once the COVID-19 pandemic put so many things at a standstill, the focus shifted to creating the all-minority team for the Beantown Summer Classic.

Two 14-year NHL veterans, Bryce Salvador and Mike Grier, were brought aboard to coach the team. Braceful recruited the players, many from the United States Hockey League or New England prep schools, which ended up being an all-Black squad before adding Hispanic American Christian Jimenez as well. There is discussion of having an even more diverse team in the future, with Asian Americans and more Hispanic Americans.

Next Gen hockey program director Jeff Devenney and family adviser Brett Peterson also assisted in getting the team together. It wasn’t simply that they created a team of color, but the players were all high caliber. Multiple players hold Division I scholarships, with others having a ton of DI offers on the table, according to Braceful.

For many of the players, it was the first time they had a minority teammate, “someone that could relate and someone that walks in the same shoes that they walk in,” Braceful said.

“And that’s not just on the ice, but that’s off the ice in society.”

Forward Reggie Millette had Black teammates in the past, but certainly not an entire team of players. He had one Black teammate when he started out playing hockey from about 9 to 12 years old and then not until his first junior hockey team with two other Black players on the Austin Bruins in the North American Hockey League in Minnesota.

The 20-year-old Millette, originally from Jacksonville, Florida, plays with Dubuque in the USHL and is committed to American International College. Braceful asked him to play in the Beantown Summer Classic; only later did Millette find out he’d be playing on an all-minority team.