Reggie Millette’s Hard Work Leads To Full Scholarship

Reggie Millette realized a significant, long-term goal when he secured a full scholarship to play hockey at American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts.

For Millette, it wasn’t a time to stop working.

The Jacksonville, Florida, native, who began playing hockey after moving to Fort Wayne, Indiana, decided to return to the Dubuque Fighting Saints to complete his junior hockey eligibility with one more season in the United States Hockey League.

“He was given an option and he chose to play out his final year in Dubuque with us to continue his development,” Fighting Saints coach Oliver David said. “… I personally think he made a very wise decision. That is what Reggie does, based on my time with him in Dubuque.”

The decision came easily for Millette.

“I don’t see why I would not play out my junior career,” Millette said. “It gives you another year to get better on and off the ice with things I have to do.

“Another thing is I get to come back to Dubuque. I just enjoyed my time there. I couldn’t ask for anything better. The way it was run there, from the staff all the way to the players in the locker room, for me, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of thing.”

Dubuque went 33-13-2-0 for the second-best record in the shortened regular season.

Millette is using the extra time now to continue making up for a later start in the sport than some of his teammates. He moved with his grandmother to Indiana and first tried speedskating at a local rink, before switching to hockey, while still learning to skate.