Weekend Hockey Challenge: Honoring Our Heroes

This Memorial Day Weekend is a special time for us all to come together as a nation and remember those in our military who died defending our freedoms. For this week’s challenge, USA Hockey is asking the hockey family to help honor America’s fallen heroes and show that their sacrifices for our freedom will never be forgotten.

How To Participate

Post a Memorial Day message on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram by midnight on Monday using the hashtag #WHCMemorialDay for a chance to win a USA Hockey jersey. Whether it’s a note thanking those who have given their lives, a homemade parade sign, patriotic photo, or a reason why you’re proud to be an American, join us in memorializing our fallen heroes.

Let’s all combine efforts to remember the brave women and men who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. And remember, check back with USAHockey.com next Friday for information on the next Weekend Hockey Challenge.