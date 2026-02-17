‘Why Not?’: Adult Women’s Hockey Player Shares Her Passion for Hockey on ABC’s The Golden Bachelor

How did being an athlete help you approach your experience on the show?

Mel, the Golden Bachelor, said he was looking for a woman who was fit - and I knew I checked that box. I play women’s hockey, I completed the Lavaman Triathlon eight times, I place every year in local sprint triathlons, and I’m a long distance cyclist. Knowing I brought that level of athleticism gave me real confidence.

What reactions did you get when cast members learned you play hockey?

The women were shocked - but impressed - that I played hockey. Still, the producers’ reaction was the best part. They immediately wanted to capitalize on it and work hockey into my limo entrance. One producer even suggested I arrive on a Zamboni! That didn’t pan out, so we settled on my now infamous line: “What the puck?”.

How did you first get involved in hockey?

When I moved to Wasilla in the early ‘80s, I knew I had to keep myself busy or risk going crazy in all that cold and darkness. One night, I was reading the local paper, and there was an ad looking for women to form a hockey team - no experience necessary. Once again, I thought, “Why not?” I bought some used gear and showed up at the rink without a clue how to play hockey.

Can you describe your experience playing youth hockey?

I didn’t play hockey growing up. There were no organized teams of any type for girls pre-Title IX. The park department used to flood the tennis courts in the winter, and our folks would drop us off and we’d skate and play pom-pom all night. That’s how I learned to skate.

What leagues are you currently involved in, and how often do you lace up your skates each week?

Currently, I skate with the Anchorage Women’s League. My team has skated in the AWHL for over 30 years. It’s a great league, and we don’t mind the hour-long drive into Anchorage every Sunday. I tried playing coed out here in the Valley, but it didn’t hold a candle to the fun I have with just women.

What makes adult hockey so fun compared to other recreational activities?

When you play adult hockey, you become part of a community. Meeting someone who plays instantly creates a connection - you feel like you understand something about their character just by knowing they’re a hockey player. The camaraderie with your teammates is unmatched. My favorite part of hockey night is piling into the van with my hockey sisters, and we gab and laugh all the way to Anchorage and back. I’d never been on a team until I played hockey. There were no girls’ sports teams when I was in high school. I graduated in 1972, the same year Title IX was passed. I’d never experienced the special relationship you have with teammates. I had no idea that decades later I’d be lacing up skates with a group of women who feel like family. Being a part of a sport that’s healthy, bonding and unapologetically all women is the best. This sounds corny, but I especially love the locker room with all the laughter and the antics. I finally got to experience all the fun that only the boys could experience.

What is one of your favorite adult hockey tournaments you’ve participated in, and why?

What’s my favorite women’s tournament? Well, obviously, it’s the one my hockey team puts on every December. You’ve heard of The Stanley Cup? Ours is The C Cup! This year we celebrated our 20th anniversary. I guess you could say The C Cup has been supporting women’s hockey for two decades. (Pun intended). We host 120 women from all over Alaska with teams coming from Fairbanks, Healy, Homer, Kenai and Anchorage. Our MVP award for each game is a sports bra, of course. This year, I had the honor of presenting it by asking (with apologies to The Golden Bachelor), “______ (insert name), will you accept this sports bra?” And then, there’s the bear. Every year we haul my late husband’s nine foot bear mount to the rink and dress him to match the theme. This year, in honor of our anniversary, he showed up in a suit and tie…and yes…a red rose in his paw. And one of our hockey sisters baked a Stanley Cup cake, which was beautiful and delicious and paired well with a cold beer.

How has playing adult hockey benefited your life, both on and off the ice?

Playing women’s hockey has impacted my life in more ways than I can count. It made me a part of a big, loyal, loving family - the hockey community. I’m convinced there is no better or more faithful group of people. When my husband, “The Hammer” came home after suffering a massive stroke, our hockey family showed up in every way for four long years. Our local crew kept loneliness and sadness at bay with food, visits, check-ins, and eventually a memorial hockey game in his honor. Even his coaches from high school and college reached out. I truly don’t know how I would have survived that dark time without them.

My two boys played hockey, too - of course they did. My husband even built them a little backyard rink. Being a Hockey Mom brought me both pride and joy and learning the trick of Baileys in your morning coffee.

And I almost forgot what might be the biggest impact of all: I met my husband through hockey. He often refereed our women’s league games, and apparently, I caught his eye! Hockey has given me a community, lifelong friendships, my kids’ childhood memories - and my husband of 30 years.

What would you say to adults who are interested in joining an adult hockey league but feel nervous or hesitant?

If you’re an adult thinking about joining a hockey league, I have two words of advice for you: do it.

You’re not getting any younger, and you're definitely missing out on the fun. Find a league at your level - novice, women’s, or a coed beer league. There’s a place for you. Just get out there and find it. Still a little chicken? Find a like-minded friend to join you. Find a Learn to Skate Class or a Beginner Hockey Clinic. But don’t wait until you’re in better shape or a better skater, because you won’t do it if you’re waiting for that. Just sign up and show up. You won’t regret it.

How has being a woman in adult hockey shaped your confidence and leadership? How did those skills help you navigate being on The Golden Bachelor with 23 other women?

The skills I learned playing women’s hockey translated well into finding my place on The Golden Bachelor. I’ll be honest. Walking into that group of 23 glamorous, fit, charismatic women was intimidating as hell. My confidence wavered. I knew I had to depend on what only I could bring to the show, what was unique only to me. So I played my game and showcased my strengths. Being a fast skater is not my strength, so I pass to the young girls and I put myself in the best position. For me, that’s camped in front of the net waiting for rebounds. On The Golden Bachelor, it was jockeying for position in front of the camera and getting yourself noticed. I know I’m sassy and I love to make people laugh. In hockey, I keep the girls entertained on the bench. At the mansion, I leaned into my fun side, because if you can make people laugh, you’ll be a favorite. So, the same strategy in women’s hockey and reality TV. Stay visible, stay likable and don’t embarrass yourself.

What are you hoping other women will take away from your story?

After reading about my hockey journey, I hope other women will say, “Hell, if SHE can do it, I can do it, too!” I’m hardly a force out there on the ice, but my passion and joy are right up there! I hope the takeaway is to stay active, stay fit and find your tribe. Mine is my women’s hockey team. Being a part of a team, an experience I was cheated out of as a young woman, is an incredible, transformative experience. I hope you find your hockey sisters, too. And it’s true: if this 71-year-old widow can lace up the skates and hop out there on the ice…then you can, too.

What’s next for you, both on and off the ice?

What’s next for me? Just to keep on keeping on! Keep playing hockey. Win some, lose some, but come home with the end-of-the-season championship. Step up my training for the Lavaman in March. Keep my sanity (and my reading habit) by working part-time at the library. Take my dog, JoJo for more walks, so people won’t call her fat. Love on my two sons and treasure my front row seat to their grown up lives. Stay close with Sammye and Shelly, my OG hockey sisters, training buddies, and fellow Lavaman warriors - because without them, life wouldn't be nearly as much fun.