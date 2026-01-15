Tom Breunig Won’t Let His Organization Miss Another North American Rink Conference and Expo

“[The scholarship] really made it possible to go,” Breunig said. “While I was there, I texted our board and told them that we need to prioritize this and we need people here regularly.”

Breunig is the director of hockey within the Oshkosh Area Youth Hockey Association, an organization based about 90 minutes from where NARCE took place in Milwaukee.

The scholarship covers the cost of travel, registration, hotel and meals for the conference, which is considered the premier annual professional development and network event for hockey directors and youth hockey leaders.

“They reinforced that we’re doing things the right way,” Breunig said. “There’s a big focus on winning, but when you get to the conference, you get around other like-minded people and you hear them put development first, and if you’re doing what’s best for the kids, the development is going to pay off. The people you meet and connections you’re able to make was really awesome.”

Breunig said that most likely, he won’t attend this year’s event — scheduled for May 12-15 in Milwaukee — but a representative from his organization will be there.

It could be to his organization’s benefit to allow other board members to attend the conference instead, Breunig said.

“It was great that I went, but I’m just one person. I want to send a couple board members, we can sit down and talk about what they’re preaching and implement it,” he said. “I love professional development, but sending other board members would be more beneficial than me going again.”

At the conference, Breunig attended educational seminars and skill building in addition to networking with other hockey professionals. He was most impressed by the culture discussions he heard at the event in addition to recruitment pieces.

“It was great to hear just what people are doing to get others into the game and the things that make an impact to keep them coming back,” Breunig said. “Those are the big things that I wrote down.”

Breunig’s organization provides youth hockey to boys and girls ages 4-15. Breunig said that the conference helped his organization develop a program pathway to focus on development.

“Our logo is the Warbirds, so we developed what we call a flight plan to help parents see how we’re navigating development,” Breunig said. “It’s a way to keep parents informed and help them understand what we’re doing on the ice and what they’re seeing in games. It helps us as an organization spread our message of development, where we’re trying to go and how we’re going to get there.”

Breunig, who is also a coach, used information from the conference on the bench.

He’s taken time to talk to his players to see what they want out of hockey to help keep them more engaged. He of course still has guidelines for his players, but opening up discussion among them has led to them keeping their teammates more accountable, as well as coordinating specific goal celebrations to embrace the fun side of the game.

Breunig’s organization is committed to player development, both on and off the ice. The Hockey Director Network Scholarship and the NARCE event helped enhance the organization’s mission.

“It was great to get the scholarship,” Breunig said. “I’m very thankful that I got it and I was able to take part, get this information and bring these ideas back to our local association. Being able to go was really exciting.”

