Building Confidence in the Crease

Westlund gave the example of getting goalies involved in parts of practice that are typically designed for skaters. If your team is doing a puckhandling drill, such as chaos, let your goaltender get in on the action.

“Goalies should be absolutely involved in that stuff. It’s not quote-unquote, goalie specific, but the goalie who is good in that type of drill, I’m willing to bet it will translate to the crease.” Westlund said.

Especially at the earlier stages of a goaltender’s journey, overall athletic development is as important as learning technique. Getting into action that is normally reserved for skaters enhances all aspects of athleticism.

“Even the awareness of body positioning, special awareness, how far a guy is away. It’s all athletic development and that stuff is all great.” Westlund said.

Westlund is especially interested in goalies working on their overall skating. T-pushes, glides and hard stops are essential parts of the goaltender’s repertoire,

“I love when goalies are good skaters,” Westlund said. “I don’t think you can ever work on skating too much. Keep working on hard stops and hard pushes and rotations. All the habits of skating.

“The game is getting faster and more deceptive and we have to respond with that in mind. More often than not, it always comes back to skating and balance. Just hammering those things.”

In today’s game, goaltenders also have to be able to handle the puck. To get netminders involved in drills with position-specific skills, coaches can start a drill with a goalie touch. Rather than working on a breakout by dumping the puck into a corner, wrap it around the boards and let the goalie make the first touch.

“I don’t think goalies get enough reps in a team setting and practice to develop that skill. In terms of you’re going back to get a puck and how to figure out a forecheck, figure out where guys are, where your guys are, how to handle a puck on the boards when you’re under pressure,” Westlund said. “Those are all things that come into play and when a goalie becomes 14,15, 16 years old, most coaches just assume they know how to do it, but I don’t think the vast majority have gotten the reps they need at the younger levels to really implement it.”