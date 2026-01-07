What Is Winning Hockey?

Sometimes the best hockey is simple hockey. There’s no need to overcomplicate things with systems and breakdowns all the time — especially at the youth levels.

First, make sure your players understand the fundamentals of the game and their positions.

“You want to be able to have certain circumstances where kids understand when is the right time to make plays and when it’s the right time to not make plays,” said Hynes, who will serve as an assistant with Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics. “From a defensive standpoint, teaching them the ability to understand how to play defense — not necessarily in a system — but good stick details, being able to check with your feet, skating, understanding defensive body positioning, being on the right side of people in one-on-one plays, or things like that.

“And from an offensive perspective, it’s very similar. Teaching them that when you have time and space, you want to be able to make plays and be creative with the puck. And with that, understanding when you don’t have those situations, you can create offense in multiple ways. It might be time and space and you make plays. It might be situations where you have to get into the offensive zone and compete for pucks and get around the net front.

“So, it’s not so much system at the youth level, but it’s those habits.”

Few habits are more important to create and nurture than the big three: work ethic, teamwork, and competitiveness.

“Those are huge at any level,” Hynes said. “Your effort and your competitiveness are really important. That’s the winning style, regardless of what the score is.

“I think being a good teammate is super important, too. Having good energy, cheering on your teammates, picking a teammate up when they’re down. Maybe the goalie lets in a bad goal — go give them a tap. Those things are really, really important not only to the game, but also are part of being on a good team and a winning team.

“You’re teaching those kids the importance of play on the ice, but a huge component off the ice, too. This is a team sport.”

Hynes said those three things are what make Matt Boldy so special. The Millis, Mass., native shows up every day with compete and a positive attitude that helps elevate his own play, as well as those around him.

“Boldy, with his work ethic and competitiveness, it’s there all the time — practice, games,” Hynes said. “As far as a teammate, he’s vocal on the bench, he’s encouraging. When things are going well, he speaks up. When maybe we hit a little bit of a rut or a guy makes a mistake, he’s always there to pick up the team or pick up a teammate.

“I think when you look at his game, he’s a dynamic offensive player, but he’s a strong penalty killer, and he has a willingness and a respect for the game to play both sides of the puck — with and without the puck — at a high level.”