2026 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hockey Teams Announced

Dylan Larkin (Waterford, Mich./Detroit Red Wings), Auston Matthews (Scottsdale, Ariz./Toronto Maple Leafs), Charlie McAvoy (Long Beach, N.Y./Boston Bruins), J.T. Miller (East Palestine, Ohio/New York Rangers), Brock Nelson (Warroad, Minn./Colorado Avalanche), Jake Oettinger (Lakeville, Minn./Dallas Stars), Jaccob Slavin (Erie, Colo./Carolina Hurricanes), Jeremy Swayman (Anchorage, Alaska/Boston Bruins), Tage Thompson (Orange, Conn./Buffalo Sabres), Brady Tkachuk (St. Louis, Mo./Ottawa Senators), Matthew Tkachuk (St. Louis, Mo./Florida Panthers), Vincent Trocheck (Pittsburgh, Pa./New York Rangers) and Zach Werenski (Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich./Columbus Blue Jackets).

“We’re excited about our team and congratulate everyone named today,” said Bill Guerin, general manager of the U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team and also the general manager and president of hockey operations for the Minnesota Wild. “It was incredibly difficult for our management group to get to the final roster and that’s a credit to so many in our country, including all those at the grassroots level who help make our sport so strong. There’s nothing like the Olympics and I know our players and staff will represent our country well and work hard to achieve our ultimate goal.”

Twenty-one players represented the U.S. at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February, while four players helped Team USA to gold at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship.

The full 25-player roster can be viewed HERE.

The U.S. will open Olympic competition against Latvia on Feb. 12 at 9:10 p.m. local (3:10 p.m. ET) in preliminary round play at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.