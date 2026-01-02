2026 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hockey Teams Announced

The 2026 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team includes two players with Olympic experience in Jake Sanderson (Whitefish, Mont./Ottawa Senators) and Brock Faber (Maple Grove, Minn./Minnesota Wild), both who competed for Team USA in the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.
A total of 23 players will make their Olympic debut, including Matt Boldy (Millis, Mass./Minnesota Wild), Kyle Connor (Shelby Township, Mich./Winnipeg Jets), Jack Eichel (North Chelmsford, Mass./Vegas Golden Knights), Jake Guentzel (Woodbury, Minn./Tampa Bay Lightning), Noah Hanifin (Northwood, Mass./Vegas Golden Knights), Connor Hellebuyck (Commerce, Mich./Winnipeg Jets), Jack Hughes (Canton, Mich./New Jersey Devils), Quinn Hughes (Canton, Mich./Minnesota Wild), Seth Jones (Arlington, Texas/Florida Panthers), Clayton Keller (St. Louis/Utah Mammoth),
Dylan Larkin (Waterford, Mich./Detroit Red Wings), Auston Matthews (Scottsdale, Ariz./Toronto Maple Leafs), Charlie McAvoy (Long Beach, N.Y./Boston Bruins), J.T. Miller (East Palestine, Ohio/New York Rangers), Brock Nelson (Warroad, Minn./Colorado Avalanche), Jake Oettinger (Lakeville, Minn./Dallas Stars), Jaccob Slavin (Erie, Colo./Carolina Hurricanes), Jeremy Swayman (Anchorage, Alaska/Boston Bruins), Tage Thompson (Orange, Conn./Buffalo Sabres), Brady Tkachuk (St. Louis, Mo./Ottawa Senators), Matthew Tkachuk (St. Louis, Mo./Florida Panthers), Vincent Trocheck (Pittsburgh, Pa./New York Rangers) and Zach Werenski (Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich./Columbus Blue Jackets).
“We’re excited about our team and congratulate everyone named today,” said Bill Guerin, general manager of the U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team and also the general manager and president of hockey operations for the Minnesota Wild. “It was incredibly difficult for our management group to get to the final roster and that’s a credit to so many in our country, including all those at the grassroots level who help make our sport so strong. There’s nothing like the Olympics and I know our players and staff will represent our country well and work hard to achieve our ultimate goal.”
Twenty-one players represented the U.S. at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February, while four players helped Team USA to gold at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship.
The U.S. will open Olympic competition against Latvia on Feb. 12 at 9:10 p.m. local (3:10 p.m. ET) in preliminary round play at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.
The 2026 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team includes 23 players, with 11 players who have Olympic experience, including five-time Olympian Hilary Knight (Sun Valley, Idaho/Seattle Torrent); four-time Olympians Kendall Coyne Schofield (Palos Heights, Ill./Minnesota Frost) and Lee Stecklein (Roseville, Minn./Minnesota Frost); three-time Olympians Cayla Barnes (Eastvale, Calif./Seattle Torrent), Alex Carpenter (North Reading, Mass./Seattle Torrent), Megan Keller (Farmington Hills, Mich./Boston Fleet) and Kelly Pannek (Plymouth, Minn./Minnesota Frost); along with two-time Olympians Caroline Harvey (Salem, N.H./University of Wisconsin), Abbey Murphy (Evergreen Park, Ill./University of Minnesota), Hayley Scamurra (Buffalo, N.Y./Montreal Victoire) and Grace Zumwinkle (Excelsior, Minn./Minnesota Frost).
Hannah Bilka (Coppell, Texas/Seattle Torrent), Britta Curl-Salemme (Bismarck, N.D./Minnesota Frost), Joy Dunne (O’Fallon, Mo./Ohio State University), Laila Edwards (Cleveland Heights, Ohio/University of Wisconsin), Aerin Frankel (Chappaqua, N.Y./Boston Fleet), Rory Guilday (Chanhassen, Minn./Ottawa Charge), Taylor Heise (Lake City, Minn./Minnesota Frost), Tessa Janecke (Orangeville, Ill./Penn State University), Ava McNaughton (Seven Fields, Pa./University of Wisconsin), Gwyneth Philips (Athens, Ohio/Ottawa Charge), Kirsten Simms (Plymouth, Mich./University of Wisconsin) and Haley Winn (Rochester, N.Y./Boston Fleet), will be making their Olympic debut in Milan.
“Our staff has spent the past few months evaluating our incredible player pool and while the depth of the group makes these decisions incredibly hard, we are so excited for this team to compete in Milan,” said Katie Million, general manager of the U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team. “This team brings excitement, passion and pride, and will represent the United States proudly as they look to win gold come February.”
Twenty-one of the 23 players were part of the gold medal-winning 2025 U.S. Women’s National Team that won the 2025 IIHF Women’s World Championship, and 11 were members of the 2022 U.S. Olympic Women’s Hockey Team that took home silver in Beijing.
Team USA opens Olympic competition with a preliminary round game against Czechia on Feb. 5 at 4:40 p.m. local (10:40 a.m. ET) at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena.
The 14 players named to the initial 2026 U.S. Paralympic Sled Hockey Team include five-time Paralympian Josh Pauls (Green Brook, N.J.); four-time Paralympians Declan Farmer (Tampa, Fla.), Jen Lee (Daly City, Calif.) and Brody Roybal (Northlake, Ill.); three-time Paralympians Travis Dodson (Deming, N.M.), Noah Grove (Frederick, Md.), Josh Misiewicz (La Grange, Ill.), Jack Wallace (Franklin Lakes, N.J.); and two-time Paralympians David Eustace (Stoneham, Mass.), Malik Jones (Aurora, Colo.), Griffin LaMarre (Haverhill, Mass.) and Evan Nichols (Haymarket, Va.).
Kayden Beasley (Coats, N.C.) and Liam Cunningham (River Falls, Wis.) will be making their Paralympic debut in Milan.
“We are thrilled to name the first 14 players to the Paralympic team,” said Dan Brennan, general manager of the U.S. Paralympic Sled Hockey Team. “It is a great blend of high-powered forwards who can score, a solid dependable defensive core and goaltending. We’re excited to bring this group to Milan and to round out our roster to 17 players in the coming weeks.”
Team USA’s quest for a fifth-straight Paralympic gold medal begins against host Italy on March 7 at 5:05 p.m. local (11:05 a.m. ET) at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.