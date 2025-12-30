skip navigation

Olympic and Paralympic Hockey Rosters To Be Named Jan. 2 Exclusively on TODAY

By USA Hockey, 12/30/25, 10:00AM EST

Representatives from men’s, women’s and sled team to appear on the Plaza during 8 a.m. ET hour

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - NBC’s TODAY will exclusively reveal the rosters for the 2026 U.S. Olympic Men’s and Women’s Ice Hockey Teams, along with the U.S. Paralympic Sled Hockey Team live during the 8 a.m. ET hour of Friday’s (Jan. 2) show in New York City.

At approximately 8:25 a.m. ET TODAY show anchors will announce the full men’s, women’s and sled roster, before being joined by a member of each team live on the Plaza to talk all things Olympics and Paralympics as Team USA prepares for Milan. 

Fans can tune in to TODAY on NBC or Peacock. 

2026 U.S. Olympic Men's Team

2026 U.S. Olympic Women's Team

2026 U.S. Paralympic Team

